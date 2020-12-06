Karnataka Assembly’s winter session from December 7 likely to be stormy

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:20 IST

The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly starting here Monday is likely to be a stormy affair amid speculations that the ruling BJP might introduce bills against cow slaughter and “love jihad.” The House will also debate on the subject of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on December 14 and 15, making it the first legislative Assembly to do so, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said.

While Congress has announced it will resist any move by the government against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter, the BJP would try to corner its rival by raising the recent attacks on Bajrang Dal activists in Shivamogga and the alleged role of the opposition party in the Bengaluru violence in August.

The BJP may also rake up the multi crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment scam in which a former Congress MLA was arrested by the CBI recently.

On Saturday, the BJP’s Karnataka state executive had adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has already indicated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the the state legislature session starting from December 7.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the state will have a law against “love jihad”, and that officials have been directed to gather information on an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard.

“Love jihad” is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Further, the controversial Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) and Development Amendment bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms amendment bill, pending in the legislative council for clearance, may be debated again.

The bills could not be cleared in the monsoon session as the ruling BJP does not have adequate numbers in the upper house despite emerging as the single largest in the council after winning four MLC seats in the recent election.

The BJP has 31 seats, Congress-- 28, JD(S) -- 14 and one independent in the legislative council.

The Congress may also rake up the the delay in cabinet expansion and the alleged suicide attempt by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santosh.

Speaker Kageri said all precautionary measures have been taken in view of Covid-19 for the ensuing session.

As done last time, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing would be made mandatory, he said.

Wherever social distancing was not possible, fibre sheets have been put up, he told reporters.

He said more than 10 bills will be taken up for discussion in the session.

Further, the House will discuss ‘One Nation, One Election’ on December 14 and 15, the last two days of the session, Kageri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said ‘One Nation, One Election’, was the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramiah held discussions with his party MLAs regarding the session starting tomorrow.