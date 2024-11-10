Karnataka beard row: Govt nursing college says issue ‘resolved'

The row over students from Jammu and Kashmir at a government nursing college in Karnataka's Hassan district having a long beard has been amicably sorted out, an official of the institute was quoted by PTI as saying. The students were asked to either trim their beard short or get clean-shaven. (Representative Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association had brought the issue to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's attention in their letter, citing the "significant challenges" they were facing at the college located in Holenarasipura.

Dr Ranjanna, director of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, said the issue was “resolved cordially” after students agreed to abide by the college management's directives.

What did the students say

Around 40 Kashmiri students are enrolled in the college, affiliated with Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi University, where they allegedly were facing "significant challenges".

These students then informed the Srinagar-based Jammu and Kashmir Students Association about their grievances.

The students said that "discriminatory grooming standards", which were against their religious and cultural rights, were being applied to them.

The association meanwhile said, "It has come to our notice that over two dozen Kashmiri students at the college are facing significant challenges due to restrictive policies concerning their personal appearance."

In its letter to CM Siddaramaiah, the students' body alleged that the college administration was forcing the Kashmiri students to either trim their beards extremely short -- to a '01' level trimmer length -- or to get clean-shaven before entering the college premises or participate in any activities, especially for the clinical duties.

The J&K Students Association further alleged that students with beards were being marked absent during clinical duties, directly affecting their academics and attendance.

"The right to personal appearance, including the choice to grow a beard, is fundamental aspect of an individual's freedom and identity," the association said.

"No student should be subjected to such discrimination or forced to compromise their beliefs and practices to access education. Such actions not only infringe upon the rights of these students but also create an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, which is detrimental to the spirit of education and democracy," it added.

What did college authority say

The director of the college, Dr Ranjanna, rejected the charges levelled against the institution by the J&K Students Association.

He said that students misinterpreted the instructions given to them over untidy dressing and long beards. “During the clinical process, they were instructed to keep their dress neat and trim their beards,” the director added.

Ranjanna said he held a discussion with the students when he found out about the issue. The students then agreed to come to the college neatly dressed, on time, and with trimmed beards.

"The issue is now resolved. Right now there are 40 students. The students are happy in their hostels. The faculties and principal have visited their rooms and counselled the students," Ranjanna remarked.

Notably, these students are enrolled in the programme under the prime minister's special scholarship scheme.

(with agency inputs)