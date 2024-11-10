Kashmiri students in Karnataka allege college forced them to trim their beard: Report

Students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in a nursing college in Karnataka alleged that they were asked by the institution to trim or shave their beard, reported The Indian Express. Women and girls holding placards stage a peaceful protest over the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka

The students, who were studying at the Government Nursing College in Hassan, which is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University in Karnataka, stated that the “discriminatory grooming standards” applied to them were against their religious and cultural rights.

According to college authorities, 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir study in the nursing college. They claimed that the college had threatened that if the students didn't trim or shave their beard they would be marked absent from classes.

In a letter written to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the students argued that this policy could lead to further discrimination against students, especially when it came to internal assessments and practical examinations.The association wrote a letter to the offices of the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers.

They asked the association advocate, “We hope that this matter can be resolved without any further pressure or punitive action from the college administration,” reported The Indian Express.

The students are all enrolled under the prime minister's special scholarship scheme as well.

Reacting to the students' issues with the rule, college principal Chandrashekar Hadapad told the authorities that maintaining a neat and professional appearance was part of the jo, especially in a field like nursing, “where discipline is critical.”

"Yesterday, we held a detailed discussion with all the teachers, including the clinical instructor. While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked them for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment. Moreover, the students have a shortage in attendance and are not regular for clinical activities," the principal added.

The Karnatak high court has also banned hijabs for women in educational institutions, which many activists have claimed infringes on the rights of the community.