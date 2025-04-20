Karnataka committed to bring Rohith Vemula Act, says Siddaramaiah after Rahul Gandhi letter

The Karnataka government is committed to bring “Rohith Vemula Act” to end caste based discrimination in education, chief minister Siddaramaah said on Saturday. In a letter to Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the CM to bring a legislation named after Dalit Ph.D scholar Rohith Vemula (Karnataka CMO)

In a letter to Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the CM to bring a legislation named after Dalit Ph.D scholar Rohith Vemula, who was a victim of social discrimination, to check caste-based atrocities in educational institutions. Vemula died by suicide in his room in the University of Hyderabad on January 17, 2016, after leaving behind a suicide note that alluded to caste discrimination.

Responding to Rahul’s letter, Siddaramaiah said: “I too deeply share your sentiments, we must join hands to bring the Dalits, Adivasis and Backward Classes into the mainstream. The oppressed classes must no more face any discrimination in our educational system. My government and I are committed ensuring an egalitarian and equal society.’’

He further said he has instructed his legal advisor and team to prepare a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act, a legislation that will act as a deterrent against caste discrimination in educational institutions.

Rahul’s letter follows his recent meeting with students and teachers from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities in Parliament, where he was reportedly told that caste discrimination is rampant in colleges and universities.

”Ambedkar demonstrated that education is the primary means by which even the most deprived can become empowered and break the caste system. But it is very unfortunate that even after decades, lakhs of students are facing caste discrimination in our education system. This discrimination has taken the lives of promising students like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s letter on Saturday is a follow-up to his views posted on X on Friday as initial response to Rahul’s letter. “Our government stands firm in its resolve to enact the Rohith Vemula Act in Karnataka — to ensure no student faces discrimination based on caste, class, or religion. We will bring this legislation at the earliest to honour the dreams of Rohith, Payal, Darshan and the countless others who deserve dignity, not exclusion. This will be a step towards realising Ambedkar’s vision of an equal, compassionate India,” Siddaramaiah posted.

“Caste based discrimination should be banned. But is it possible to prevent such atrocities with a legislation?,” questioned Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who is also BJP’s Dalit leader.

At present, ragging is a criminal offence in Karnataka under the Anti-Ragging Code of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 (Karnataka Act No. 1 of 1995). The Act prohibits any conduct that demeans or violates a student’s dignity, exposes them to ridicule, or compels them to do something against their will, whether through intimidation, wrongful restraint, or use of force.