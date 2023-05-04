‘Cong trying to divide people on basis of religion’: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hit out at the Congress over its manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India. Speaking to ANI, the minister accused the grand old party of trying to divide people on the basis of religion for votes. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said Congress wants to come to power only for Muslim votes.(ANI file)

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi whether Bajrang Dal is anti-national? Is Bajrang Dal a terrorist organization? You want to come to power only for Muslim votes in the name of Bajrang Dal and by dividing people in the name of religion”, the minister said.



The Congress poll promise on Bajrang Dal has kicked off a massive political storm in poll-bound Karnataka and across the country in the run-up to the election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the BJP attack on the opposition party.



Addressing a rally in Uttara Kannada, the prime minister said, "In this election, Congress is seeking votes in the name of its leader who is retiring...the other way in which they are seeking votes is by abusing Modi. Will anyone in Karnataka accept this culture of abuse? What will you (people) do this time? Will you punish them? Will you punish the abusers?... When you press the button in the polling booth, punish them by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'," he said.



Karnataka assembly election Full coverage



In fact, the PM has been chanting ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at all public rallies in Karnataka to counter the Congress.





The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right wing outfits have been staging protests against the Congress. However, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power and the Congress had mentioned action against such organisations in its manifesto in the backdrop of the apex court's observations.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations”, the Congress had mentioned in its manifesto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON