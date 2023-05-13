Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore

Karnataka election 2023 results: Karnataka Assembly elections for the 224 constituencies concluded on May 10. This year, a significant voter turnout of over 73% was recorded among the 52 million eligible voters in Karnataka. Read on to find the latest updates on Dakshina Kannada area constituencies - Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia.

In 2018, Harish Poonja of the Bharatiya Janata Party won from Belthangady by outperforming Indian National Congress’s K.Vasantha Bangera by 22,974 votes. From Moodabidri, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Umanatha A Kotian won the election, upstaging K. Abhayachandra of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 29,799 votes. Indian National Congress’s BA Mohiuddin Bava lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr Bharath Shetty Y by 26,648 votes from Mangalore City North. D. Vedavyasa Kamath of Bharatiya Janata Party won the Mangalore City South seat by upstaging Indian National Congress’s J. R. Lobo by a margin of 16,075 votes. Indian National Congress’s UT Abdul Khader beat Bharatiya Janata Party’s Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru from Mangalore by a margin of 19,739 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajesh Naik U outperformed Indian National Congress’s B Ramanatha Rai by a margin of 15,971 votes from Bantval. Indian National Congress’s Shakunthala T Shetty lost Puttur’s seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanjeeva Matandoor by 19,477 votes. From Sullia, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Angara.S won the election. He defeated Indian National Congress’s Dr B Raghu by a margin of 26,068 votes.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.

Constituency Candidate Total Votes Belthangady Harish Poonja (BJP) 74,896 Moodabidri Umanatha Kotian (BJP) 44,850 Mangalore City North Bharath Shetty Y (BJP) 61,180 Mangalore City South D Vedavyasa Kamath (BJP) 25730 Mangalore UT Khader Fareed (INC) 51,372 Bantval B Ramanath Rai (INC) 53,490 Puttur Arun Kumar (INC) 43,777 Sullia Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) 56,384