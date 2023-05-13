Home / India News / Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore
Live

Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore

Updated on May 13, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Karnataka election 2023 result LIVE: Find counting trends from the assembly constituencies Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia.

Karnataka election results 2023: Young voters showing their inked fingers after casting their votes.
Karnataka election results 2023: Young voters showing their inked fingers after casting their votes.(Hindustan Times)
ByArfa Javaid
Karnataka election 2023 results: Karnataka Assembly elections for the 224 constituencies concluded on May 10. This year, a significant voter turnout of over 73% was recorded among the 52 million eligible voters in Karnataka. Read on to find the latest updates on Dakshina Kannada area constituencies - Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur, Sullia.

In 2018, Harish Poonja of the Bharatiya Janata Party won from Belthangady by outperforming Indian National Congress’s K.Vasantha Bangera by 22,974 votes. From Moodabidri, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Umanatha A Kotian won the election, upstaging K. Abhayachandra of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 29,799 votes. Indian National Congress’s BA Mohiuddin Bava lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr Bharath Shetty Y by 26,648 votes from Mangalore City North. D. Vedavyasa Kamath of Bharatiya Janata Party won the Mangalore City South seat by upstaging Indian National Congress’s J. R. Lobo by a margin of 16,075 votes. Indian National Congress’s UT Abdul Khader beat Bharatiya Janata Party’s Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru from Mangalore by a margin of 19,739 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajesh Naik U outperformed Indian National Congress’s B Ramanatha Rai by a margin of 15,971 votes from Bantval. Indian National Congress’s Shakunthala T Shetty lost Puttur’s seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanjeeva Matandoor by 19,477 votes. From Sullia, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Angara.S won the election. He defeated Indian National Congress’s Dr B Raghu by a margin of 26,068 votes.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.

ConstituencyCandidateTotal Votes
BelthangadyHarish Poonja (BJP)74,896
MoodabidriUmanatha Kotian (BJP)44,850
Mangalore City NorthBharath Shetty Y (BJP)61,180
Mangalore City SouthD Vedavyasa Kamath (BJP)25730
MangaloreUT Khader Fareed (INC)51,372
BantvalB Ramanath Rai (INC)53,490
PutturArun Kumar (INC)43,777
SulliaBhagirathi Murulya (BJP)56,384

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: INC is leading with 10 seats in the state. BJP, however, won 4 seats. JDS won just one.

  • May 13, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress is leading on just three seats. These are Mangalore, Bantval and Puttur. 

  • May 13, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with five seats in Dakshina Kannada area. These are Belthangady,  Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, and Sullia. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: BJP's Bharath Shetty Y is leading with 28,288 votes from Mangalore City North. INC's Inayath Ali is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE:  BJP's D Vedavyasa Kamath is leading with 18427 from Mangalore City South. INC's JR Lobo is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: INC's UT Khader Fareed is leading with 16064 votes from Mangalore. BJP's Satish Kumpala is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: BJP's Umanatha Kotian is leading with 12315 votes from Moodabidri. INC's Mithun M Rai is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: Rajesh Naik U of BJP is leading with 7759 votes from Bantval. INC's B Ramanath Rai is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: BJP's Harish Poonja is leading with 13162 votes from Belthangady constituency. INC's Rakshith Shivaram is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: Arun Kumar Puthila (Independent) is leading with 649 seats from Puttur. INC's Ashok Kumar Rai is trailing. 

  • May 13, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: BJP's Bhagirathi Murulya is leading with 1532 votes from Sullia seat. G Krishnappa Ramakunja is trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Counting begins for all Dakshina Kannada area constituencies

  • May 13, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    Dakshina Kannada area results LIVE: Counting begins

  • May 13, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Dakshina Kannada election result: Counting will begin today at 8 am onwards

