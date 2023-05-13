Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Pavagada

Karnataka election 2023 results: The recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections were held to elect candidates for 224 constituencies. Out of 52 million eligible voters in Karnataka, 73.19 percent exercised their right to vote on May 10. This blog will keep you updated on the eight Chitradurga area constituencies. These are Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira, and Pavagada seats.

In the year 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s B Sreeramulu won by a massive margin of 42,045 votes from the Molakalmuru constituency. He outperformed Dr B Yogesh Babu of the Indian National Congress. From the Challakere constituency, Indian National Congress’s T Raghumurthy won the election upstaging Janata Dal (Secular)’s Raveesh Kumar by 13,539 votes. G H Thippareddy from Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Janata Dal (Secular)’s K.C.Veerendra (PAPPY) from Chitradurga by a margin of 32,985 votes. Indian National Congress’s D Sudhakar lost the Hiriyur seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s K Poornima by 12,875 votes. From the Hosadurga constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gulihatti D Shekar won the election. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s B G Govindappa by a margin of 25,992 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s M. Chandrappa defeated Indian National Congress’s H Anjaneya by 38,940 votes from the Holalkere constituency. B Sathyanarayana of Janata Dal (Secular) won from the Sira seat by a margin of 10,365 votes. He defeated Indian National Congress’s T B Jayachandra. It was a very close fight on the Pavagada seat as Indian National Congress’s Venkataramanappa won by just 409 votes, upstaging Janata Dal (Secular)’s K M Thimmarayappa.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.

Seats Candidate Votes Molakalmuru S Thippeswamy (BJP) 69,349 Challakere T Raghumurthy (INC) 67,363 Chitradurga KC Veerendra Puppy (INC) 77,186 Hiriyur D Sudhakar (INC) 42,752 Hosadurga BG Govindappa (INC) 51,904 Holalkere M Chandrappa (BJP) 70,668 Sira TB Jayachandra (INC) 40,317 Pavagada HV Venkatesh (INC) 57,795