Karnataka elections: Congress leader G Parameshwara leads in Koratagere

Senior Congress leader and former minister G Parameshwara is leading in his Koratagere constituency and inching towards a win in the assembly polls. At 12. 20 pm, G Parameshwara is banking a major lead in his constituency. Congress leader G Parameshwara (AP File Photo)

In Koratagere, G Parameshwara is facing P.R Sudhakar Lal from the JDS who is trailing. BJP’s Anil Kumar fails to compete with both the rivals in Koratagere. G Parameshwara earlier announced himself as a Chief minister aspirant for Karnataka, along with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah from his party. This win for Parameshwara is said to be a crucial one amid the race for CM post. However, the result in Koratagere is yet to be declared.

At 1 pm, the Congress continues to maintain the lead and BJP is struggling. The Congress is currently leading at 129 seats and the BJP is leading at 65 seats. The JDS too is leading in 22 seats.

The counting is being held at 36 centres across the state, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. “The counting of votes has started at 8am across 36 designated centres in the southern state," the Election Commission said. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge a few hours later from now. The magic figure to form the government in Karnataka is 113 seats. The state also saw a voter turnout of 73.16 per cent on Wednesday polling.