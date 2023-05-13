Home / India News / Karnataka elections: Congress leader G Parameshwara leads in Koratagere

Karnataka elections: Congress leader G Parameshwara leads in Koratagere

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 13, 2023 12:42 PM IST

The Congress is currently leading at 125 seats and the BJP is leading at 24 seats. The JDS too is leading in 24 seats.

Senior Congress leader and former minister G Parameshwara is leading in his Koratagere constituency and inching towards a win in the assembly polls. At 12. 20 pm, G Parameshwara is banking a major lead in his constituency.

Congress leader G Parameshwara (AP File Photo)
Congress leader G Parameshwara (AP File Photo)

Also Read - Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP accepts defeat; 'failed', says Bommai

In Koratagere, G Parameshwara is facing P.R Sudhakar Lal from the JDS who is trailing. BJP’s Anil Kumar fails to compete with both the rivals in Koratagere. G Parameshwara earlier announced himself as a Chief minister aspirant for Karnataka, along with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah from his party. This win for Parameshwara is said to be a crucial one amid the race for CM post. However, the result in Koratagere is yet to be declared.

At 1 pm, the Congress continues to maintain the lead and BJP is struggling. The Congress is currently leading at 129 seats and the BJP is leading at 65 seats. The JDS too is leading in 22 seats.

The counting is being held at 36 centres across the state, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. “The counting of votes has started at 8am across 36 designated centres in the southern state," the Election Commission said. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge a few hours later from now. The magic figure to form the government in Karnataka is 113 seats. The state also saw a voter turnout of 73.16 per cent on Wednesday polling.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp karnataka assembly election karnataka election congress + 2 more
bjp karnataka assembly election karnataka election congress + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out