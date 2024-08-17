Karnataka governor gives nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday granted approval for the prosecution of chief minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

The sanction from the governor clears the way for an official investigation into allegations that Siddaramaiah’s wife received plots from MUDA in exchange for land that was acquired.

Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed that the order authorising the prosecution has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary’s office.

The development came shortly after a special court for people’s representatives deferred a hearing on a related petition until August 20. The special court had postponed its proceedings to determine whether the governor’s sanction is necessary before registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah.

The petition accuses Siddaramaiah of abusing his office to unlawfully obtain land in Mysuru. The complaint, filed by Snehamai Krishna, alleges that Siddaramaiah falsified documents to secure 14 plots in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar area using 3.16 acres of land in Devanur-Kesare as leverage.

The alleged scandal has implicated several officials, including the Mysuru deputy commissioner, tahsildar, and sub-registrar, who are also accused of participating in the fraudulent transactions.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the scam involves Rs.3,000 crore and has also implicated Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in the case.

State home minister G Parameshwara strongly defended CM Siddaramaiah against the allegations. He dismissed demands for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, arguing that even with the governor’s sanction, there is no obligation for the chief minister to step down. Parameshwara stated that the petition lacks credible evidence and is based on false accusations.

“Has the governor verified the petition and the background of the petitioner before issuing a show-cause notice to the CM?” Parameshwara asked. And reiterated that if the governor does authorise prosecution, the Congress party is prepared to fight the case in court and will also take their defence to the “people’s court.”

Previously, the Karnataka government had established a one-man commission led by retired high court judge PN Desai to investigate the matter.

The commission’s task includes examining allegations regarding the purchase, de-notification, gifting, encroachment, and allocation of alternative sites related to the 3.16 acres of land linked to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi.