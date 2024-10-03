Karnataka minister's ‘Savarkar was non-veg eater, not against cow slaughter' remarks spark huge row; BJP reacts

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy by claiming that VD Savarkar was not against cow slaughter as he himself was a non-vegetarian. Karnataka health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.(HT Photo )

“Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin, he consumed meat and openly promoted eating meat,” PTI quoted Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying.

The Karnataka minister was speaking at the release of the Kannada edition of “Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India” by journalist Dhirendra K Jha,

Savarkar's ideology leaned toward fundamentalism, while Gandhi's beliefs were deeply democratic, said Rao, who added that Gandhi's actions reflected tolerance and inclusiveness, distinguishing him from fundamentalist thinking.

“The book presents a well-documented account of the mindset of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, and the events surrounding that tragic moment. It also explores how Savarkar influenced Godse's thinking. Gandhiji’s belief in democracy stands as a powerful counter to the rising influence of Savarkar's ideology and the growing wave of fundamentalism it represents today,” Rao wrote on X (fomerly Twitter).

In response to Rao's statement, BJP MP Anurag Thakur referred to Congress as a ‘factory of lies’ and warned that India would not tolerate any disrespect towards Savarkar.

He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spread lies across the globe to tarnish India's image and that his party has now started to slander freedom fighters.

“Veer Savar ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan. (India will not tolerate the disrespect of Veer Savarkar.) The leaders of Congress have learned nothing from Veer Savarkar and have only enjoyed the power,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, VD Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar said that Savarkar strongly supported cow protection and that any Congress leader who insults him will face legal action.

Earlier in March, Ranjit had accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly hurling insults at the late saffron ideologue for his “political gain.”