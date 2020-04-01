Karnataka now says 1500 from the state were at Nizamuddin gathering, only 800 traced

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:34 IST

Karnataka dramatically revised the numbers of Tablighi Jamaat members from the state who had attended the gathering at Nizamuddin, to 1500 on Wednesday from less than 100 on Tuesday.

The state government added that it had screened around 800 of the Jamaat members and throat swabs of 143 members had been sent for testing, while 700 others were still to be traced.

“We received this total of 1500 people from the Centre in three different installments. Of them, 800 have been identified and throat swabs of 142 symptomatic cases have been taken and sent for testing. We expect the results to start coming in from tomorrow. Efforts are on to trace the rest of the people who attended the meet,” said Jawaid

Akhtar, state’s principal secretary health and family welfare.

The principal secretary also said that a public notification appealing to all those who attended the meet to voluntarily get in touch with the state government has been issued.

He added that the 800 identified individuals will be first quarantined at a public facility for two weeks followed by home quarantine.

“We are in the process of collecting travel history of all these people.”

The government, however, has not provided details as to how many of these 1500 Jamaat members are foreigners and from which countries. It only said that they were spread all over state’s 30 districts.

Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total infections to 110. Three patients have died and nine have been discharged till now.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s city crime branch police have arrested the manager of Prajaval Surgical and Scientific store for selling fake infrared thermometers.

These thermometers were apparently being sold for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a piece. A bunch of these fake thermometers were also seized and a case registered. This comes in the backdrop of busting of rackets selling fake sanitizers and masks.