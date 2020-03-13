Karnataka shuts down for a week as govt orders closure of cinemas, malls and schools

india

After the death of a coronavirus patient in Kalburgi in Karnataka, the first such to be reported in India, the state government has decided to enter ‘shut down’ mode. The decision was taken at a high level meeting held by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Senior health department officials, health minister B Sriramulu, minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting.

The government issued an order closing all shopping malls, cinema halls, universities and pubs starting tomorrow for at least a week. Earlier, the government had issued orders for schools and colleges to be shut. The government also said that no conferences, jatres (temple fairs) or huge weddings where a lot of people usually congregate would be permitted for the next week.

Briefing the media after the emergency high-level meeting CM B S Yediyurappa appealed to the people to co-operate. “We will revise the decision after a week. Till then, I appeal to all to avoid unnecessary travel.”

All international travellers coming into the city will also be quarantined for two weeks, the government added. Karnataka till now has had five confirmed coronavirus cases with 982 under quarantine. Several technology companies are also encouraging their employees to work from home in the state.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been arrived at after discussion with medical experts and officials.