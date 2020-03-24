Karnataka under lockdown over Covid-19; will offer free food to poor, says CM Yediyurappa

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:12 IST

The state government in Karnataka, which is under lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19, has decided to provide free food to the poor through the 174 Indira canteens.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.

This is one of the measures undertaken by the state government to improve the situation of urban poor who have been hit hard following the lockdown of all commercial establishments.

“Thirty fever clinics would be setup in Bangalore. The private hospitals have agreed to work with the government and would help in providing doctors, nurses and medical staff as well as reserve 1200 beds in their hospitals to treat those affected by Covid-19,” he said at a press conference after meeting with the representatives of several leading private hospitals.

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced a lockdown from March 24 till month end in the entire state as seven new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 33.

In a late night tweet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “After assessing the situation of covid-19, we have decided to lockdown not just 9 districts but the whole state of Karnataka starting tomorrow till March 31st.”

He also appealed to the people not to resort to bulk buying or hoarding.

“Please note that there is no need for bulk buying, hoarding or any sort of panic.

Food supply and grocery shops will be open for all as usual. Your co-operation is extremely important here and we can fight this,” he said.

The government earlier announced stricter measures in nine districts, including Bengaluru, where lockdown was declared on Sunday till March 31 to contain the spread of virus.