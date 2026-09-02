Karnataka woman arrested after 4-month-old twin daughters found dead at home

Police said the children were found dead in the same room. “Their bodies were sent to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem. The exact cause of death will be established through the autopsy report,” an officer said.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested after her four-month-old twin daughters were found dead at their home in Karnataka ’s Thalaghattapura on Tuesday, police said, adding that they suspect the mother drowned the infants before attempting to die by suicide.

What legal actions have been taken against the mother in the Karnataka case?

What legal actions have been taken against the mother in the Karnataka case?

What actions did the Karnataka woman reportedly take before her daughters' deaths?

What actions did the Karnataka woman reportedly take before her daughters' deaths?

Thalaghattapura police inspector Ramachandra Chaudhary said the initial investigation suggested that the woman had drowned the children before attempting to die by suicide.

“Prima facie, the woman drowned her two four-month-old female children in a bucket and attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself from the roof of the house. By that time, her husband reached home, noticed what had happened and rescued her,” Chaudhary said.

The couple had got married in 2002. The woman delivered twin girls at Cloudnine Hospital in May after undergoing IVF treatment.

According to the complaint filed by her husband, relatives noticed changes in her behaviour after the birth of the twins. She reportedly became less interested in caring for the infants and told family members that the children should be sent to an ashram.

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The family later sought psychiatric treatment for her at a hospital in Raghavanahalli and NIMHANS. Doctors reportedly told them that her behaviour could be associated with postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance after childbirth.

“The woman is undergoing treatment at NIMHANS and is out of danger. A case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Chaudhary said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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