Kashmir: Militants kill police officer in Anantnag district, wife critical

A special police officer (SPO) was killed after suspected militants fired at him and his wife at their residence in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday night.

“Terrorists fired at SPO Mushtaq Ahmed and his wife at Katoo village in Anantnag. We lost Mushtaq and his wife is in a critical condition,” a police spokesperson said.

Ahmed’s wife, Fareeda, was rushed to a local hospital soon after the incident. Police have launched a hunt for the attackers.

In a separate incident, militants attacked a man at Chancer in neighbouring Kulgam district. The victim, Sayar Wani, was admitted to a local hospital with a bullet injury in his leg.

South Kashmir, a hotbed of militant activities, was the epicentre of the 2016 summer unrest.

(With agency inputs)