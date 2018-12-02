Kashmir student, who went missing to ‘join’ militancy, returns home on family’s appeal

A Kashmiri teenager, who had gone missing in October from a university in Uttar Pradesh and was suspected to have joined militant ranks, has returned home, police said.

They said that the teenager has been brought back into “mainstream” with the help of his family.

“It was owing to the relentless efforts of his family that he has come back. We facilitated his return,” said inspector general of police, Kashmir, S.P. Pani.

Kashmir police requested media to withhold name of the individual owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

His family members said that he had returned home bleeding and was taken away by police.

A police official, requesting anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the teenager has been dealt on “compassionate grounds” and has not been arrested. “There are some technical issues and some paper work which needs to be done,” he said.

The official said that the teenager needs some medical attention immediately.

The teenager was studying in a university in Uttar Pradesh when he went missing on October 28. He had informed his father that he was going on a trip to Delhi while according to police, his call details showed his location in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in October, he was roughed up by a group of students who mistook him as a foreign student during a clash between Indian and students of a particular country at the university.

Nearly a week after he went missing, his picture wearing a black outfit with some munitions strapped across his body and posing with a flag of the Islamic State announced his joining the IS group operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The picture appeared digitally altered. An audio message attributed to the teenager had mentioned the attack on him at the university and that he had made up his mind to join militancy that day.

His parents and relatives in old Srinagar made consistent efforts by issuing video messages on social media, asking him to return and urging that he should be “allowed to go if he is with anybody”.

The family appealed to the militant group to let him leave as he was “the only son”. In a video message shared widely on social media, the student’s father said his son was the “only male heir of an extended family” and asked the militants to allow him return home.

“Have mercy on us and let him return. Allah will have mercy on you,” he said.

This is not the first time that a militant has returned home.

On November 16, 2017, Majid Khan, 20, who had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, left the organisation after his mother launched a tearful appeal to him to return in a video widely shared on social media. The incident was much amplified on media creating a ripple effect.

A resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir, Majid Khan was a bright student and a popular football goalkeeper before he had become a Lashkar recruit, triggering grief among family members and neighbours. The LeT had said that he was “permitted” to leave on the request of his mother.

Many other youngsters had returned to their homes in Kashmir in the months following Khan’s renunciation of militancy.

