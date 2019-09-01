e-paper
Kashmiri activist stopped at IGI airport, barred from flying abroad

Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The authorities stopped Geelani from flying abroad due to restrictions imposed on his travel.
The authorities stopped Geelani from flying abroad due to restrictions imposed on his travel. (Twitter/@GowharGeelani)
         

A Kashmiri rights activist was stopped by authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying abroad, official sources said on Sunday.

Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday, they said.

Geelani was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The authorities stopped Geelani from flying abroad due to restrictions imposed on his travel, the sources said. Last month, Kashmiri politician and former IAS officer Shah Faesal was stopped at the airport here and was not allowed to travel abroad in view of directions issued post the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 21:05 IST

