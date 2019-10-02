e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

KBC contestant who won Rs 1 crore is now Election Commission’s ambassador

Babita Tade, a resident of Anjangaon Surji village in Amravati, rose to fame after taking home Rs 1 crore while participating in the quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on television last month.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amravati
Babita Tade has now been chosen as the district ambassador to reach out to people and make them aware about the importance of voting
Babita Tade has now been chosen as the district ambassador to reach out to people and make them aware about the importance of voting(HT Photo)
         

Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has been appointed as the Amravati district ambassador for the Election Commission’s SVEEP programme ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission for spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

Tade, a resident of Anjangaon Surji village in Amravati, who works as a mid-day meal cook in a government school for a meager sum, rose to fame after taking home Rs 1 crore while participating in the quiz game show on television last month.

She has now been chosen as the district ambassador to reach out to people and make them aware about the importance of voting, Amravati zilla parishad’s chief executive officer Manisha Khatri told reporters here on Tuesday evening.

On the occasion, Tade said, “Everyone should gear up to vote, which is our national duty.” “I will try to connect to the masses, specially in villages, and urge them to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right,” she said.

The district administration has taken up various initiatives to encourage first-time voters, handicapped people, senior citizens and women to exercise their franchise in the state polls, to be held on October 21, Khatri said.

The focus is on segments where low voter turnout was recorded last time, she said.

“Democracy has given us the right to choose the governing body for the country and the state and people should come out to vote,” Khatri added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:11 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News