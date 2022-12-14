KCR performs vedic ritual to kick start BRS activities in Delhi, to launch party HQ today

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday kick-started his national mission by commencing two-day “Raja Shyamala Yagam,” a Vedic ritual to seek divine blessings for achieving power, in New Delhi.

The chief minister, who left for Delhi along with his wife Shobha and a host of senior BRS leaders, performed the ritual at the makeshift “Yagashala” (pandal) on the premises of the party headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, which is still under construction.

This was the first visit of KCR, as the chief minister is called, to the national capital after renaming his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi as BRS in Hyderabad on December 9, a day after the Election Commission gave its approval to the change in name.

At around 9 am, KCR began the Raja Shyamala Yagam, starting with Ganapathi homam (to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for overcoming hurdles) and Nava Chandi homam (aimed at appeasing nine forms of Goddess Durga).

A BRS leader privy to the development said as many as 12 Ritwiks (pundits drafted for performing yagam), headed by Gopi Krishna Sharma and Phani Shashanka Sharma from Sringeri Peetham, took part in the yagam. “On Wednesday, the Nava Chandi Homam will continue followed by Raja Shyamala Homam,” the party leader said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister will inaugurate the national headquarters of the BRS, after the completion of the yagam, on Wednesday. “The chief minister will formally launch the party office between 12.37 pm and 12.47 pm and take the seat in his chambers. He will unfurl the new flag of the party before entering the office,” Telangana state legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said.

He said apart from all the family members of the chief minister, senior party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, will attend the programme. “We have also invited the top leaders of various like-minded political parties across the country, besides representatives of various farmers’ organisations, for the event,” Reddy said.

The chief minister is expected to stay put in the national capital for a week, discussing the BRS strategy with representatives of farmers’ associations, Dalit and OBC outfits from various states. He would also identify the party representatives in various states who would take forward the activities of the BRS in their respective states, Reddy added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. ...view detail