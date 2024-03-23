KDMK replaces Lok Sabha poll candidate over hate speech

Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) ally Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KDMK), on Friday replaced its candidate S Suriyamurthy after coming under criticism for his past speeches allegedly justifying honour killings resurfaced on social media. While Suriyamurthy claimed that a fake video has been released by the opposition to defame him. HT Image

Suriyamurthy has been replaced by VS Madeswaran in the Namakkal Lok Sabha seat. The KMDK, a Gounder community-based party, is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Tamil Nadu and is contesting in only one seat under the DMK’s rising sun symbol. Video clips of Suriyamurthy making alleged hate speeches against the Dalit community have been circulating on social media since March 19.

He has been the KMDK’s youth wing secretary for the last seven years. In one of the videos, Suriyamurthy is seen invoking caste pride and telling a gathering of the Gounder community that the KDMK has assembled around 1,500 youngsters who will monitor Dalits and those from other communities who attempt to lure women from the Gounder community.

“If you believe that marrying a Gounder girl will make you rich, we will make sure you are eliminated along with your mother while you are still in the womb,” Suriyamurthy is heard saying in the video. “If anyone from other castes make an attempt to touch Gounder women, we will warn them. If they do not heed to it, we will kill both of them,” he further said in the clip.

However, two days ago, Suriyamurthy said that the videos were being released by the opposition to defame him. “In 2018, a court in Erode found the videos to be false,” he said. “The opposition is scared of losing so they are releasing fake news. We will face this legally and ensure action against those circulating it.”

ER Eswaran, general secretary of KDMK on Friday announced the change in candidate.

