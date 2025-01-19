‘Should tell why…’: BJP targets Kejriwal after ‘Bangladeshi’ man arrested over Saif Ali Khan attack

The arrest of an alleged Bangladeshi national in the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan prompted an attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The party accused the former Delhi chief minister of fostering illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the national capital. Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the arrested accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being bought to be produced before the Bandra Court, in Mumbai on Sunday.

The national capital will vote for its next government on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP has governed Delhi since December 2013, and its main challenger in the upcoming election is the BJP.

“We have been saying from the first day that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are a threat to the security of Delhi and the country. Arvind Kejriwal should tell why he works to save Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. You should now answer why Arvind Kejriwal works to nurture criminals who are a threat to the country's security,” Virendraa Sachdeva, the chief of Delhi's BJP unit, said, according to news agency ANI.

Mohinder Goyal, an AAP legislator from Delhi, is under investigation for allegedly helping ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ secure fake Aadhaar cards, a charge he has denied.

The ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ have become a major poll issue ahead of the Delhi assembly election.

Arvind Kejriwal on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his apartment in a residential society in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai, India's financial capital and the home of the Hindi film industry, in the wee hours of January 15.

As Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, has a BJP-led government, Arvind Kejriwal mounted an attack on the saffron party, saying that the attack ‘raises serious questions about the state and central governments.’

Kejriwal, often a target of BJP's attacks, resigned as Delhi's chief minister in September 2024, paving the way for his AAP colleague Atishi to take over.