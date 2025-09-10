Kerala Catholic Church’s Eliswa Vakayil to be ‘blessed’ on Nov 8

Kochi: Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun of the Catholic Church in Kerala, is set to be declared as ‘Blessed’ in a ceremony on November 8, Church officials said on Tuesday. Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun of the Catholic Church in Kerala, who is set to be declared as ‘Blessed’ in a ceremony on November 8. (HT PHOTO)

The ceremony is set to take place following the approval for the same by Pope Leo XIV, the church said.

Late Pope Francis had earlier declared Eliswa as ‘Venerable’, citing her life of service. In April, the late Pope had approved a miracle attributing to Eliswa, bringing her closer to beatification.

The beatification ceremony will take place at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Vallarpadam at 4:30 pm on November 8.

Born on October 15, 1831 in Ochanthuruth in present-day Kerala, Eliswa showed a great interest in prayers and faith and was noted for her empathetic approach towards the poor. In 1847, upon the family’s request, she married a wealthy businessman and gave birth to a girl child in 1850. However, over a year later, her husband fell ill and died. Widowed at a young age, she immersed herself into a life full of prayer and service.

In 1866, Eliswa, her sister Thresia and daughter Anna were formally introduced into the Carmelite order by the Bishop. Eliswa founded the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD) and was part of the first-ever convent in Kerala. It was the first indigenous Carmelite congregation in Kerala. She later started Kerala’s first school, orphanage and boarding house for girls, becoming a champion of women’s rights. She passed away on July 18, 1913 in Varapuzha. Her remains have been kept at the St Joseph’s Convent of CTC at Varapuzha.