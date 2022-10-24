Home / India News / Kerala Governor's order to VCs to quit challenged in high court amid row

Kerala Governor's order to VCs to quit challenged in high court amid row

india news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:53 PM IST

The order - by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan - was issued on Sunday.

(File photo) Kerala High Court.
(File photo) Kerala High Court.
ByHT News Desk

The Kerala High Court is set to hold a special sitting on Monday at 4 pm amid row over Governor Arif Khan's order to vice chancellors of nine universities to quit. The direction by the Kerala Governor - which was issued, citing a Supreme Court order - has sparked a major row in the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a presser earlier in the day, asking the VCs to not quit.

