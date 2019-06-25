Kerala high court nod to screening of movie on cow vigilantism

The Kerala high court on Tuesday allowed the screening of filmmaker Anand Patwardhan’s documentary ‘Reason/Vivek’ at the ongoing International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union information and broadcasting ministry had denied permission for the screening saying the film will disturb the country’s law and order.

‘Reason/Vivek’ is based on cow vigilantism, attacks on intellectuals, Dalits and minority communities. It was made in the backdrop of the killings of rationalists and progressive thinkers like Narendra Dhabolkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalbugi, and Gauri Lankesh.

“Our Constitution guarantees not only social and economic justice but also political justice. The freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution ... Film is a legitimate and effective medium in which issues of general concern can be treated,” said justice SP Chaly while allowing the screening.

Patwardhan welcomed the court’s order. “I am really happy. This has increased our faith in judiciary manifold.”

KCA director Kamal said the documentary will be screened on June 26.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 22:11 IST