Kerala man in Houthi captivity freed after 5 months, India thanks Oman

An Indian national, who was in detention of Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen since early July, has been released and has reached Oman's capital Muscat before travelling back to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Anilkumar Raveendran had arrived in Muscat on Wednesday.

Anilkumar Raveendran, who is a resident of Kerala, was among the crew members of the cargo ship MV Eternity C. The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier was attacked and sunk by the Houthis in the Southern Red Sea on July 7.

While some of the 25-member crew were rescued, others, including Raveendran, were believed to be killed or taken captive by the Houthis.

“Government of India welcomes the release of Indian crew member Mr Anilkumar Raveendran, who was on the ship MV Eternity C and under detention in Yemen since 07 July 2025. He reached Muscat yesterday and is expected to travel back to India soon. The Government of India had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return. Government of India would like to thank the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the release of Mr Anilkumar Raveendran,” the MEA said in a brief statement.

The Indian embassy in Oman also thanked Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq for facilitating Raveendran’s “smooth and safe release”.

“HE @AmbGVSrinivas expresses heartfelt thanks to the Sultanate of Oman, in particular to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, for facilitating the smooth and safe release of the Indian national,” the embassy said in an X post while sharing the MEA statement.

The Houthi attack and the aftermath

The Houthis attacked the MV Eternity C in the Southern Red Sea on July 7, using sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades. The Liberian-flagged ship was badly damaged in the attack and sunk two days later.

The attack was a part of the Houthi action on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. At least four people died during the attack while some were rescued. Reports suggest that around 10 of the 25 crew members of the ship were held hostage by the Houthis in Yemen.