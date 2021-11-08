Kerala man’s tryst with exotic fruits

Latin American, Australian to Amazon rainforest fruits, microbiologist Hari Narayanan has them in his small garden in Kottarakara, a town in south Kerala’s Kollam district. He has grown about 880 varieties of fruit-bearing plants from different parts of the world in his orchard, called ‘Green Grama’.

Film stars to politicians to common man visit the orchard to taste exotic fruits and get their saplings. But, of course, his first customers are winged guests. “It is their world. They are rightful heir, not me. I take ripened fruits only after my guests have them enough,” said the 42-year-old who was a senior scientist with the Murugappa group. Whether it is Amazon rainforest’s red plum, sweet dark baccaurea, yoruba soft cane and giant araza boi, he has grown them all. And he has also developed on his own a plum cherry that he has named “Green Gama Sweet 17”.

How he got a passion for exotic fruits? “I was forced to leave my scientist’s job ten years ago after my mother fell ill. When I came back, I was totally blank and found my small plot of land (60 cents) full of wild grass and also arid due to neglect. One day I came across a fruit chart of my daughter and realised that I have no idea about half of them,” he explained how such a taste blossomed in him.

Next two years he started communicating with exotic fruit growers and stockists across the world including Anestor Mezzomo, a Brazilian authority on exotic fruits who died two years ago.

Initially nobody noticed him but later some came around after realising his quest and inquisitive nature. It was a challenge he took unmindful of risks and ridicule involved. First he started studying about fruits that can be grown in a climatic condition similar to Kerala. Taking a cue from the input and response he received, Narayanan started a Facebook collective called “Mannum Manasum” (earth and mind) which has now around 100,000 members, he said. He also runs a YouTube channel “Green Grama” which introduces new fruits, their cultivation methods and health benefits that help draw many newcomers into the world of fruits.

“Initially it was tough. I travelled to many parts of the country in search of seeds, plants and right information. Slowly people started coming to me,” he said, adding many VIPs call him regularly and what moved him most was a call from his favourite singer K J Yesudas.

“That was one of my brightest moments in life. He was my idol since childhood. And both of us are ardent devotees of Lord Ayyappa, presiding deity of Sabarimala hill temple,” he said.

Earlier Narayanan used to give everything free of cost, but now he slightly charges for saplings, but fruits remain free. Now he also works as a consultant to set up fruit farms selectively. Adani Group has invited him to set up one at the upcoming Vizinjam Port in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I want people to imbibe the spirit of planting and we can inculcate this in students and others. Buds, fresh leaves, fruits and chirping birds around, they instill a lot of positivity and energy. We all can help nature to flourish and we have to realise the earth belongs to all,” he said. His wife K S Vrinda, a gynaecologist, and three children give him accompaniment in his pursuit.

“We talk big about carbon neutral these days. The first lesson is to plant enough trees and saplings. Nature is not dependent on man, but the latter is heavily dependent on nature. We have to realise this,” Narayanan said, adding he is happy that many schools and colleges in the state have seed and forest clubs these days.