Kerala man sentenced to 141 years in jail for raping stepdaughter

A Kerala court found a man guilty of regularly raping his little stepdaughter for several years while her mother was out from home, and he was sentenced to 141 years in jail overall. The defendant and the victim are Tamil Nadu locals, and the stepfather had been sexually abusing the daughter since 2017, a police official involved in the case claimed.(Shutterstock)

In accordance with certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IPC, and the Juvenile Justice Act, Judge Ashraf A. M. of the Manjeri Fast Track Special Court sentenced the man to 141 years in jail.

According to the court's ruling of November 29, the individual will serve 40 years in prison, which is the maximum jail term that was imposed on him. The several sentences will be served concurrently.

The prisoner was also fined ₹7.85 lakh by the court.

Additionally, it mandated that the victim get compensation.

According to the officer, the child eventually notified her mother, who then called the police, after receiving advice from a friend.