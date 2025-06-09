Kerala men break teeth of classmate who fought with them in Class 4, 50 years ago

A five-decade-old dispute resurfaced as two elderly men assaulted their school classmate over a dispute which took place when they were in Class 4. The two accused and the victim studied together in Malom's Natakkallu Aided School. (Pixabay/ Representational)

The accused, Malothu Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplackkal, allegedly bludgeoned the victim, VJ Babu (62), with a stone, according to Manorama. The incident took place in Malom town of Kerala's Kasaragod district.

Babu lost two of his teeth in the attack, and was taken to the Government Medical College in Kannur's Pariyaram. Vellrikundu Inspector T K Mukundan said that if the teeth were broken during the incident, the act would become a non-bailable offence, adding that the police would “check with the doctors”, as per Manorama.

The accused have been booked under Sections 126 (2), 118 (1), and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for charges including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention.

How did the incident unfold?

The accused, Balakrishnan and Valiyaplackkal, were classmates of the victim in Malom's Natakkallu Aided School in Balal grama panchayat more than 50 years ago.

In a statement to the police after the incident, Babu said that one the accused, Balakrishnan, had beaten him once in Class 4. Despite this, three former classmates had maintained a friendly equation, farming side-by-side over the years, Manorama reported.

However, when the three met in front of the Janagram Hotel in Malom on Monday, the old dispute was brought up again, leading to a fight. Following this, Balakrishnan held Babu down while Mathew hit him on the face and his body with a stone, police told Manorama.

Babu said that the fight had erupted because of the grudge that Mathew and Balakrishnan had carried over the years, adding that there was a possibility of alcohol being involved.

The police said they heard that Babu was willing resolve the fight and settle the case out of court, demanding ₹1.5 lakh from the accused for doing so.