Kerala rains: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alerts

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on Tuesday in view of heavy rainfall. The districts, which already have orange alerts in place, are expected to see very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Wednesday, the weather department said. The weather department also issued an orange alert for eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rain. A commuter wades through a waterlogged road amid rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala.(PTI )

Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts, including Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority also advised people to remain vigilant in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ | Kerala rains: Emergency centres, hospitals on alert amid possibility of landslides, epidemics

Kerala government said earlier that emergency operation centres were opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices in view of the possibility of landslides and mudslides. Hospitals were also put on alert to handle any eventuality, such as an epidemic outbreak. Incidents of water logging were reported from across the state amid heavy rains.

State revenue minister K Rajan said special directions were given to tourists about the present rain situation in the state. "The disaster management authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains," Rajan told reporters.

District collectors were also told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary. "The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations," the minister added.

ALSO READ | Weather updates: 47.4 degrees in Delhi, IMD's heatwave alerts for these states, Kerala to receive heavy rain

Apart from Kerala, Lakshadweep is also very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) from 21 May -23 May 2024, the IMD has said. The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Meghalaya from 21 May -23 May 2024.

The weather department earlier predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) in south interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka on 21 May 2024 (Tuesday).

(With inputs from PTI)