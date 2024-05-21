 Kerala rains: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alerts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi
Kerala rains: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alerts

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Kerala govt said earlier that emergency operation centres were opened in all district collectorates in view of the possibility of landslides and mudslides.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on Tuesday in view of heavy rainfall. The districts, which already have orange alerts in place, are expected to see very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Wednesday, the weather department said. The weather department also issued an orange alert for eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rain.

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road amid rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala.(PTI )
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road amid rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala.(PTI )

Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts, including Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority also advised people to remain vigilant in the wake of heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ | Kerala rains: Emergency centres, hospitals on alert amid possibility of landslides, epidemics

Kerala government said earlier that emergency operation centres were opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices in view of the possibility of landslides and mudslides. Hospitals were also put on alert to handle any eventuality, such as an epidemic outbreak. Incidents of water logging were reported from across the state amid heavy rains.

State revenue minister K Rajan said special directions were given to tourists about the present rain situation in the state. "The disaster management authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains," Rajan told reporters.

District collectors were also told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary. "The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations," the minister added.

ALSO READ | Weather updates: 47.4 degrees in Delhi, IMD's heatwave alerts for these states, Kerala to receive heavy rain

Apart from Kerala, Lakshadweep is also very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) from 21 May -23 May 2024, the IMD has said. The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Meghalaya from 21 May -23 May 2024.

The weather department earlier predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) in south interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka on 21 May 2024 (Tuesday).

(With inputs from PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kerala rains: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alerts

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
