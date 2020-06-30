Kerala reports 131 new Covid 19 cases and two worrying observations

india

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:10 IST

Kerala reported one incident of death due to coronavirus along with 131 new infections including among nine personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday even as the return of a large number of expatriates from the Gulf countries continues with the arrival of 70 flights in the last two days.

The state government is worried about the fact that most of the infected CISF personnel at the Kannur airport had recently returned from their native places after a period of leave. In another worrying observation, 60 returnees to the state have tested positive in the last one week and the state health ministry is considering increasing the mandatory quarantine period for returnees to 28 days after some of them tested positive two weeks after their return.

A 76-year-old man, who had returned from Mumbai, died in Thiruvananthapuram. Doctors said he was suffering from many ailments including diabetes and hypertension. Five more serious cases are reported in the state and doctors have administered plasma therapy to save them, the state health ministry said.

With 131 cases, the total number of Covid cases in the state went up to 4,441, including 2,112 active and 2,304 recovered cases. Malappuram has the maximum number of active cases at 267, followed by Kannur in north Kerala, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. More than 1.90 lakh people are under observation. At least 80 per cent of the fresh cases are imported-- either expatriates or residents arriving from other states.

Meanwhile, on National Doctors Day on Wednesday, the doctors employed with the government will observe a protest by working for one-hour extra hour throughout the state. The Kerala government medical officers’ association said the protest was about some of the long -pending demands like salary revision, increased workload due to the covid-19 situation and many vacant posts for doctors in several state-run hospitals.