Kerala serial murders: More experts to be roped in, foreign labs to analyse evidence

The serial murders in Kerala came to light after police arrested three persons, including the prime accused Jolly Joseph, her friend M Mathew who arranged cyanide and Praju Kumar, a jewellery employee, who supplied the poisonous substance.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:44 IST

Hindustan Times, Kozhikode
Jolly Joseph is accused of killing six members of her extended family between 2002 and 2016 in Kerala’s Kozhikode.
Jolly Joseph is accused of killing six members of her extended family between 2002 and 2016 in Kerala's Kozhikode.(HT Photo )
         

The Kerala police will induct specialist officers in the investigation team set up to probe six deaths between 2002 and 2016 in a Kozhikode village. The prime accused Jolly Joseph, 47, was arrested on Saturday and is believed to have administered cyanide to six of her family members over 14 years. Police will also seek help of laboratories abroad for ‘Trace Analysis’ of the bodies.

“We have identified a couple of labs in the United States and UK. We know it is difficult to trace scientific evidences in the case because some of the murders took place 17 years ago. We are planning to send remains to some of the best labs in the world,” said state director general of police Loknath Behra adding the investigating team will be strengthened by inducting more officers specialized in crime detection and forensic science. Trace analysis is usually analytical methods used to detect and trace very small amounts of substances.

The serial murders came to light after police arrested three persons, including the prime accused Jolly Joseph, her friend M Mathew who arranged cyanide and Praju Kumar, a jewellery employee, who supplied the poisonous substance.

First to be killed in the serial murder was Anamma Thomas in 2002, a retired teacher, and her husband Tom Thomas died in 2008. Their son Roy Thomas died in 2011 and another relative Mathew M, also brother of Anamma, died in 2014. Two years later another relative Sily and her one year-old child Alphine also died under mysterious circumstances. All deaths had similarities with Jolly being the common link.

During questioning it also came to light that three people, including her sister-in-law Renji narrowly escaped after getting immediate medical attention.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:41 IST

