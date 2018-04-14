Key suspect in Kotkhai rape and murder case arrested

The CBI on Saturday arrested a key suspect in connection with the July 2017 rape and murder of a minor in Kotkhai near Shimla.

“We have arrested one local in connection with rape and murder case,” said CBI spokesperson RK Gaur, adding that he was remanded to CBI custody till April 25 and has been taken to New Delhi.

No further details were divulged about the arrest.

The CBI, which took up the case on July 22 last year on recommendation of the high court, had collected around 150 blood samples of locals.

It had told the court on March 29 that it had gotten a clue and will make an arrest before April 25.

On December 15 last year, the agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing credible information about the accused.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a class 10 girl whose body was recovered from Halaila forest in Kotkhai on July 6, two days after she was reported missing.

Medical examination of the body confirmed rape following which a special investigation team, headed by then-inspector general (IG) southern range, S Zahur Zaidi, began probing the case.

On July 12, the SIT detained six youths, including some Nepalese labourers and announced next day that the case had been solved.

However, on July 14, locals staged violent protest outside the Theog police station.

Succumbing to public pressure, the state government handed over the case to CBI. Before the CBI could start the investigation, an accused Suraj (a Nepalese) died in police custody, following which violent protests erupted again in Kotkhai.

On August 29, CBI arrested IG Zaidi and seven other cops in the custodial death case, and the then-Shimla SP, D W Negi on September 16.

CBI had also submitted a charge sheet against all the accused in the custodial death case.

On March 28, the HC had summoned the CBI director, but after the fresh revelation, the agency has been asked to submit fresh report by April 25 and the director has been summoned on May 9.