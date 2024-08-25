Kolkata murder case: ‘There is lot’, says CBI on proof in corruption probe against RG Kar's ex-principal| Top updates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that the investigators have uncovered substantial evidence in their corruption probe against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered.



“There's a lot,” a CBI official was quoted by ANI as saying.



Earlier in the day, the CBI officials carried out searches on the premises of Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute.



Here are the top updates in connection with the Kolkata rape-murder case:-

1. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at the CBI over the progress in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder case."The rape-murder case must be solved quickly. So far, only one arrest has been made, and that too by Kolkata Police. What is the CBI doing? As the investigation drags on, politics is taking over," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told ANI.



2. Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata murder case, underwent lie detector test at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials had told PTI.



3. The opposition BJP in West Bengal has decided to put a lock on the West Bengal Commission of Women on August 28.



“On 29th August we will protest outside the DM office in all districts demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee...We will continue our protests...An investigation should be conducted against the West Bengal health minister. Mamata Banerjee's phone should be taken and an inquiry should be conducted,” Union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.



4. A teacher from Alipurduar district of West Bengal, honoured with the Banga Ratna award by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, told ANI that he is returning the award over the state government's response to the rape-murder case.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in Maharashtra, called crimes against women an “unpardonable sin”. “The message should go from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will come and go, but protecting life and women's dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” the prime minister said.



