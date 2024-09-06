Kolkata rape-murder case: ED raids RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence in alleged financial scam

Kolkata rape and murder case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, as part of its investigation into an alleged financial scam at the state-run facility.



The rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the hospital has sparked nationwide protests and led to an investigation by central agencies into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during Sandip Ghosh's tenure. Sandip Ghosh, who was arrested by the federal agency on Monday night, was “assaulted” while being presented in court on Tuesday. (ANI)

On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a plea with the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered a CBI investigation into his alleged financial irregularities.



The plea is scheduled for hearing on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

On Tuesday, a Kolkata court remanded Ghosh and three others to CBI custody for eight days as part of the ongoing probe into alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. The CBI had requested a 10-day custody, citing a “large nexus” in the corruption case that required further investigation.

What are the charges against Sandip Ghosh?

The CBI has named Ghosh in its First Information Report (FIR), charging him with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy), Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty), and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The agency has been questioning Ghosh since August 16 regarding the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor, as well as accusations of financial misconduct during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the state health department issued an order on Tuesday suspending Ghosh from his position.

‘Letter’ signed by Sandip Ghosh issued for renovation at RG Kar

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar shared a purported letter allegedly signed by Sandip Ghosh, “authorising renovation work” at the hospital a day after the crime occurred near the seminar hall.

Majumdar wrote on X, “The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the order.

The memo, addressed to the executive engineers of various departments of the PWD, Kolkata, by Sandip Ghosh, indicated that the hospital authorities wanted to repair the attached toilets.