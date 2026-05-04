Kolkata to see heavy rain on counting day; IMD issues orange alert in parts of West Bengal

As West Bengal is set for the vote counting on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rainfall in several areas. Areas including Kolkata, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas are under alert. Orange alert has been sounded in all areas except Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar, where yellow alert has been issued. (PTI File Photo)

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and East Burdwan on May 4. Along with this, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also likely to occur in all districts in South Bengal.

Thunderstorm, lightning and light are likely to continue in West Bengal till May 5, it said.

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Orange alert in Kolkata Orange alert has been sounded in all areas except Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar, where yellow alert has been issued.

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four crucial states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry.

IMD warned that rain and thunderstorms could disrupt daily activities and urged people to take shelter during thunderstorms or lightning. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30-33°C.

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The weather department advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coast till May 2.

Among other states holding assembly elections, a yellow alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu, parts of Assam and Keralam, warning of light to moderate rainfall.

Earlier, IMD said that more western disturbances are expected in the month of May. “We are expecting more WDs and more thunderstorm activity in May. This is not necessarily linked to the evolving El Niño,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD. Rainfall during May, averaged over the country as a whole, is likely to be above normal, which is exceeding 110% of the long-period average.