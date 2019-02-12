Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar may be quizzed by CBI again today

The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for the third straight day in Shillong on Monday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scandal.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh too was questioned. He was arrested in 2013 and subsequently suspended by the party. He has been out on bail since 2016.

Kumar was questioned until 7pm and was asked to return to the CBI office on Tuesday morning, an official of the agency said. Ghosh’s interview continued for an hour more than that of Kumar, following which he was allowed to return to Kolkata.

While Kumar turned up for questioning on Saturday, Ghosh’s interrogation began on Sunday.

Talking to reporters while leaving the CBI office, Ghosh said he “participated in the confrontation session with Rajeev Kumar”, refusing to divulge further details.

Ghosh, in a Facebook post on Monday morning, urged parties not to politicise the CBI probe.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 09:47 IST