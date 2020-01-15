e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / Kota deaths: Sachin Pilot defends decision to meet grieving kin

Kota deaths: Sachin Pilot defends decision to meet grieving kin

Sachin Pilot, who has met the parents of the infants who died at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, had earlier criticised his government over the deaths saying its response to them was neither satisfactory nor sensitive or compassionate.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 07:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Sachin Pilot becomes the longest serving president of Rajasthan Congress. ht file photo
Sachin Pilot becomes the longest serving president of Rajasthan Congress. ht file photo(HT file Photo)
         

Days after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said there was no tradition of visiting families, which lose infants, his deputy, Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday said if there is not one, then it should be started.

“On one hand, we talk about discontinuing bad traditions such as keeping veils, but on the other, we hide behind traditions,” he said. “If there is no tradition of meeting bereaved families, then such a tradition should be started,” Pilot said without naming Gehlot.

Pilot, who has met the parents of the infants who died at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, had earlier criticised his government over the deaths saying its response to them was neither satisfactory nor sensitive or compassionate. He had called for accountability to be fixed after Gehlot had claimed there has been a decline in the infant deaths at the hospital during the Congress rule.

Pilot on Tuesday said it was the government’s responsibility to share the pain and visit the families of the dead children. “There is no condolence meet for infants but it is our responsibility to wipe tears of their parents.”

Gehlot had told reporters last week that condolence meetings are not held for infants. “I have not heard about people visiting families which lose infants,” he said, referring to Pilot’s visit.

“The political leaders are using such incidents to settle personal scores rather than focusing on the real issue of health. They are deliberately trying to divert attention from the issue and playing a game to prove each other wrong,” said political analyst Narayan Bareth.

He said no one is debating that the government is spending a mere 1% of the GDP on health.

tags
top news
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news