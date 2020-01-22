Kota man deletes NSSO surveyor’s app for data collection; arrested

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:34 IST

A man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday for allegedly deleting the mobile app of a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) surveyor used for data collection, police said.

The person identified as Shafahat Ansari also misbehaved with the surveyor when she visited Brijdham colony in Kota’s Borkhera area, where many people refused to provide her information for the national economic census being conducted by NSSO.

This comes in wake of people in several places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan refusing to share documents or information with the government agencies in wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Borkhera police station in-charge, Mahesh Singh, said Ansari has been arrested after NSSO surveyor, Nazeeran Bano, 26, lodged a first information report (FIR) against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, Bano said she was engaged by a private firm to do enumeration for the economic census. “When I went to Brijdham colony for data collection, some locals objected to the exercise and asked me to delete the data. When I refused to do that, one man bent my arm and snatched my mobile phone. He deleted the NSSO app from my phone,” she said in the FIR.

The men in the locality didn’t believe that the woman was a Muslim. “They asked me to chant verse from Quran,” she said.

Meanwhile, NSSO regional officer NK Sharma said the incident occurred due to lack of awareness among the residents. “People are linking the data collection with Citizen Amendment Act and the proposed National Citizenship Register when the fact it, this is for national economic census,” he said.

The economic census, he said, was done before the population census to know the trade or occupation of people at their homes.

Sharma said that the incident was not deliberate and occurred due to lack of awareness so the surveyor would withdraw the case.