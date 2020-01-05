Kota toll 107, central team begins probe

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:47 IST

With the death of one more infant on Saturday at the state government-run JK Lon Hospital here, the toll touched107since December 1, officials said. A multi-disciplinary team of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, sent on Thursday, began a probe into the deaths.

Chief medical and health officer, Kota, Dr BS Tanwar said that the team will investigate the reasons behind the infant deaths after interacting with the hospital authorities and will also track the private hospitals and other government health centers from where such infants were referred. “The central team will give its report to the GoI [Government of India and also Rajasthan government”, he said.

A team of the experts and pediatricians including Dr Kuldeep Singh, head of the pediatrics and dean academics, AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Deepak Saxena, senior regional director, Rajasthan, H&FW, GOI, Dr Arun Singh, professor of neonatology, AIIMS Jodhpur and Dr Himanshu Bhushan advisor, NHSRC, MOHFW visited the hospital and sought information about the hospital and infant deaths.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought an explanation from Gehlot on Fridayand asked state incharge Avinash Pande to discuss the issue with the party leadership. She had also asked state Congress chief Sachin Pilot to visit the hospital and assess the situation.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma had earlier claimed that the number of infant deaths at the hospital was less compared to the number of deaths during the previous BJP regime.

Gehlot had said the government acted quickly and initiated immediate measures after the deaths.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot termed the his government’s response to infant deaths at the hospital as ‘not satisfactory’ and added that accountability should be fixed on people who are responsible for the situation. Pilot talked to media persons after visiting aggrieved families at the hospital on Saturday said that “The death of so many infants at the JK Lon Hospital in less time is heart-wrenching and it has shaken up the whole country, as it’s mostly the poorest among poor who comes to the hospital.”.

“An investigation is being done on whether there was any lack of facilities, administrative issues, criminal negligence or any other reason,” Pilot said. But accountability for deaths needs to be fixed, he said. “You cannot escape responsibility by merely comparing the figures of the infant deaths with the past,” he said referring to the official version of the government.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla met the aggrieved families of deceased infants in Kota on Saturday. While addressing media, Birla said that “The death of the infants is a serious issue and I have written two letters to the CM for taking steps to check further death of infants. I will stand with the Rajasthan government to prevent further deaths of infants.”

Regarding the deaths, superintendent of the hospital, Dr Suresh Chand Dulara said that maintenance of equipment is being undertaken and new equipment and staff are being brought in.