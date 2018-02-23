Kotkhai rape-murder aftermath: 105 complaints on Himachal Pradesh’s Gudiya helpline in less than month

The gudiya helpline, set-up by the Bharatiya Janata Party led government, in the state for the distressed women has become popular in less than a month of its launch.

The BJP, in its Vision Document released before the assembly polls held late last year, had promised a helpline to check crime against women.

On January 15, the state government had announced a 24X7 helpline for women safety in the state. The helpline (with the number 1515), which was launched on January 26, works under the supervision of the chief minister’s office (CMO) and is monitored by a superintendent of police rank officer, who has to initiate action within 48 hours of receiving the complaint.

“When the helpline was started, there were people who would call just to inquire about how the helpline works,” said superintendent of police (law and order) Kushal Sharma.

Complaints received on helpline Domestic Violence: 38

Phone stalking: 26

Kidnapping: 13

Eve teasing: 4

Fake FB Account: 4

Rape: 2

Miscellaneous: 18

Total 105

Domestic violence, stalking complaints top list

In less than a month, as many as 105 complaints were received on the helpline. While most of them have been disposed of after being redressed, complaints regarding domestic violence and women being stalked on the phone tops the list, said Sharma

Among 105 complaints, 38 cases pertain to domestic violence, while 25 cases of the phone stalking have been reported so far. Besides four college girls also reported their social media accounts were hacked. Meanwhile, two cases of rape and four cases of eve teasing were also reported on the helpline.

Gudiya is the nickname given to 16-year-old schoolgirl from Kotkhai who went missing on her way home from school at Mahasu on July 4 and whose body was found two days later dumped in the Halaila forests of Kotkhai. After widespread protests, including violence in which the police station at Kotkhai was set ablaze, the case was referred to the CBI by Himachal Pradesh high court.

“Initially, when the helpline was launched the complainants had lots of questions about the Kotkhai incident,” said CPI(M) leader and former deputy mayor Tikender Panwar.

The CBI had arrested nine policemen, including the head of Special Investigating Team (SIT) Zahur Zaidi and Shimla’s superintendent of police DW Negi. The CBI that took over case last year in July, so far has not been able to nab a single culprit even after cross examining more than 400 persons in connection with the case.

“When the CBI took over the case everyone was optimistic that it will crack the case soon. But, ironically nothing happened; it focused on arresting cops for custodial death,” Panwar said.