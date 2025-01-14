KT Rama Rao detained under house arrest with six other top BRS leaders: Report

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao or KTR and six other top party leaders, including Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, have been placed under house arrest, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, citing party sources. BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao interacts with the media before leaving for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Rao, also known as KTR, was summoned by the ACB for questioning in the case related to the alleged "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race. (File)(PTI)

Heavy police deployment was reported outside KTR's residence on Tuesday following the arrest of party MLA Padi Koushik Reddy yesterday.

KTR, who has been under investigation by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over financial irregularities over the conduct of Formula E car race, has denied the allegations as “frivolous” and “abuse of law process”.

KTR, a former minister and the son of ex-Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao, claimed that the officials grilled him for seven hours with the same questions despite the lack of substantial evidence to prove their charges against him.

“They (ACB) have no case. It's a frivolous case. I told them it was an abuse of the process of law. I also told them that when there is no case, you can't make a case. They kept asking the same question over and over again for almost 80 times. But to their peril, they have zero case in this,” he told ANI.

Sadistic pleasure

KTR has also attributed the case to his party's fight against the state Congress government led by chief minister Revanth Reddy. He also accused the chief minister of “sadistic pleasure” to target him personally.

“I asked them (ACB) where is the corruption in this. I have done whatever I have done as a minister, in full consciousness, to ensure Hyderabad and Telangana are put on the world stage. If you are going to accuse me and make a case out of this, it is probably just the sadistic pleasure of the CM and nothing more,” said KTR.

The BRS leader also alleged that the case was foisted as part of the state government's attempt to crush political dissent. “This is basically to suppress any voice that is going to question this govt. So, I will fight legally, I will seek all kinds of legal remedies and hope the truth will come and justice will prevail,” KTR said.

The Telangana high court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by KTR in the Formula E race case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

(With ANI inputs)