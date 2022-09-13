K’taka: Man fires in air to threaten estranged wife, arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested for firing two rounds in the air to scare his estranged wife and force her to return home in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, about 569km from Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Shivanand Kagale of Vijayapur district had gone to his wife Preeti’s home in Athani in Belagavi district on Monday night, said police. The accused got all the family members out of the house and then fired two rounds in the air, police said.

“He fired two shots and threatened to kill his wife and himself with the remaining bullets if she did not return home,” the police said. The duo were married four years ago. However, Shivanand allegedly was involved in an extra-marital affair, after which the wife left for her parent’s place in July, said police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Athani police arrested Kagale and recovered his licenced revolver and four bullets. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she discovered the accused was involved with another woman only after the marriage.

“A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 498 A, 307, 504, 506 and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused in Athani police station ,”said an official.