KTR hopeful about Kavitha’s bail after SC verdict on Sisodia

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday hoped that her sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha would also get relief soon in the Delhi excise policy case. BRS working president KT Rama Rao hoped that her sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha would also get relief soon in the Delhi excise policy case (File photo)

“In India, there are many leaders who are being imprisoned even after the filing of charge sheet. This is wrong. I welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict. I hope that everybody against whom the charge sheet has been filed –– be it Kavitha, Arvind Kejriwal or anybody else, will also get relief,” KTR told reporters.

“We have filed a petition for bail in the Supreme Court and it might come up next week. Since Sisodia got the bail, we hope that she, too, would get the bail on the same grounds,” he said.

Kavitha had withdrew her petition in the Delhi court seeking default bail in the excise policy scam, as she already filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Rao lamented that Kavitha had been languishing in jail since March 16 in pathetic conditions. “The jail is crammed with 30,000 prisoners, while the actual capacity of the jail is only 11,000,” he said.

Stating that Kavitha was facing a lot of troubles in the jail, KTR said she had lost 11kg of weight and was suffering from blood pressure issues.

“She is taking two BP tablets every day. She has other health issues as well,” he added.