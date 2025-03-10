'Kursi ke jugaad mein': Tejashwi Yadav's jibe at Nitish Kumar over 'Holi' remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's statement asking Muslims to “stay indoors” during Holi. A file photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI file)

“I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. The one this week coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony,” BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said.

Taking a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said,"He doesn't care about anything. Sab koi jae bhaad mein, apan kursi ke jugaad mein."

"I want to say that the way BJP's MLA said that Muslims should not go outside their homes on Holi...How can he say this? Where is the Chief Minister? He is in an unconscious mode. When women raise their voices for their rights, he scolds them. Did he have the courage to scold the MLA?" ANI quoted the RJD leader as saying.

'BJP-Sangh influence on JD(U): Tejashwi

"There is a lot of BJP and Sangh influence on JDU; pure Sangh aur BJP ke rang mein JDU aa chuka hai. This country believes in Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. The country believes in Ram and Rahim. This is Bihar. One Muslim brother will be protected by five Hindus here. As long as our party and followers of Lalu Yadav's ideology exist, we will not let them fulfill their agenda," he added.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had demanded an FIR against the BJP MLA for “trying to whip up communal tension”.

Bihar minority affairs minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan asserted that "there will be no untoward incident. The administration has been clearly instructed to ensure harmony during the festive season."