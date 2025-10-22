Labourer throws infant son into gorge, jumps to death in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal: Police

Dehradun: A 30-year-old labourer allegedly threw his three-month-old son into a 300 metre gorge during an argument with his wife and then jumped in himself, in Daboli village of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Tuesday. A team from the Lansdowne police station reached the spot after the 112 Control Room received a call around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. (Representative photo)

The deceased’s wife said that her husband, who is from Nepal’s Dailekh district, had consumed alcohol and got into an argument with her around 1:30 pm. “He worked as a daily-wage labourer. On the festival day, he came home intoxicated, and during an argument, he snatched the child from his wife and threw him into the gorge before jumping himself,” sub-inspector Pravesh Sharma of the Lansdowne police station said.

The family earlier lived in Satpuli before moving to a rented house in Daboli village, Sharma added.

“Villagers later managed to retrieve both the man and the child. The infant was found dead, while the man was still breathing. He was taken to Chailusain hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer added.

The police said that both bodies were sent to the mortuary in Kotdwar and the postmortems were carried out on Tuesday.

“We haven’t received any formal complaint. The postmortem was completed on Tuesday. Further action will be taken as per procedure,” the officer said.