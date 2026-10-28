Ladakh administration calls Sonam Wangchuk’s allegations on liquor policy ‘false, baseless'

The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has rejected climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s statement about the region’s excise policy. The administration called his statements “false”, “baseless” and “totally imaginary”. It has also advised him to verify facts with official sources before making statements to the media. Responding to Wangchuk’s allegations, the administration said just one liquor shop is operational in Ladakh. (Hindustan Times)

In an official press release, the administration said it had taken “serious note” of Wangchuk’s remarks during a press conference at Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi on October 22.

Wangchuk had alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was acting arbitrarily and that alcohol was being promoted across Ladakh despite public opposition. He also claimed that bars were being opened in neighbourhoods and near schools.

The administration rejected these allegations, stating that only one liquor shop is currently operational across the Union Territory.

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Only one liquor shop operational in Ladakh Only two liquor shops were permitted in Leh, in Ward No. 4 and Ward No. 6.

The administration said a wine shop in Ward No. 6 became operational after an auction held on October 14, 2026. However, no bids were received for the shop proposed in Ward No. 4, and it did not open.

As a result, only one liquor shop is currently operational across Ladakh.

Rejecting Wangchuk’s claim that alcohol was being forcibly promoted, the administration said, “The statement of Mr Wangchuk that ‘Ladakh mein sharab ko zabardasti badhaya ja raha hai’ (Alcohol is being forcibly promoted in Ladakh) is totally false and misleading,” it said.

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Administration says excise policy was rolled back Wangchuk had claimed that a decision was taken around two months ago to open liquor shops across Ladakh, despite repeated written representations and protests by residents.

Responding to this, the administration said the new Excise Policy for 2026-27 was notified through S.O. 198 on June 1, 2026. However, after receiving feedback and suggestions from residents and social organisations, the Lieutenant Governor withdrew the policy on August 26, 2026.

According to the administration, the proposal to open wine shops under the new policy was withdrawn, and the auction notice issued under it was cancelled.

The previous Excise Policy for 2025-26, notified through S.O. 35 on April 4, 2025, was restored through S.O. 256 on August 26, 2026. The administration said this policy remains in force.

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