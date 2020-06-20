‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:37 IST

The Congress party on Saturday said that it supports the Central government and the defence forces but also demands answers to a host of questions on the recent violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh that killed 20 Indian Army bravehearts.

“Will the prime minister clarify how does he plan to ensure that their sacrifice does not go in vain?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said during a press briefing on Saturday.

“We therefore seek answers to the questions with a view to re-double our commitment and present a picture of unity and solidarity. We ask these questions while reiterating our total support to the Government of India and India’s defence forces. The defence of the nation and its territorial integrity are dear to the heart of every Indian,” he said.

Sujrewala also said that the party raises the question “on whose land were the 20 soldiers killed”.

“China claims they never entered our territory. PM Modi claims China never entered our territory. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. Will PM Modi clarify why they were martyred? On whose land were they martyred?” Sujrewala said.

The Congress spokesperson said that China has blamed India for the clashes and has re-asserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley. “What is the government’s answer to this claim? Will the Government of India reject this,” he added.

“Between May 5 and June 6, what was the issue on which local Indian commanders were talking to their Chinese counterparts? What was the subject matter of the negotiations between the Corps Commanders of the two countries on June 6?” the senior Congress leader said.

Earlier this week, the Congress described the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh as shocking, unbelievable and unacceptable.

“Shocking, Unbelievable & Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted.