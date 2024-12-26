Lamborghini luxury car catches fire on Mumbai road, Gautam Singhania posts video raising safety concerns

Business tycoon and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania on Wednesday flagged Lamborghini's safety concerns after a moving high-end luxury car caught fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Police officials said that no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident which took place on Wednesday night. (Screengrab/X/@SinghaniaGautam)

No injuries were reported from the incident which took place around 10:20pm, police officials said.

Gautam Singhania shared a video of the luxury car engulfed in flames on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality - not potential hazards."

WATCH:

The chairman of the Raymond Group also asked people to think twice before purchasing a Lamborghini, "considering the arrogance of their India dealer".

Several videos of the luxury car going up in flames have gone viral on social media.

An official from the fire department said that a fire engine was promptly dispatched to the scene and the blaze was doused in around 45 minutes.

Information of the number of persons inside the car or the cause of the fire are yet to be known.

With regards to safety of such a high-end car, a recall campaign on Lamborghini's official website reads, "Lamborghini's responsibility for your safety lasts through the years. In fact, we are committed to constantly checking the proper operation of the vehicles throughout the entirety of their life cycle. The development of new solutions to improve the quality of the Lamborghini models on the road allows us to set in motion adequate Recall Campaigns whenever necessary."

Just last week, a moving car in Chandigarh's Mohali caught fire, with no casualties or injuries being reported from the incident.

The car was being driven by a private-sector employee who was returning to his home in Sector 88 after having dinner at Phase-3B2.

Fortunately, the occupant managed to escape the fire unharmed. But the car got completely gutted in the fire.