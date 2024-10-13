Driverless car engulfed in flames speeds down road in Jaipur, causes panic as motorists flee for safety. Watch

A driverless car burst into flames as it sped down the elevated road on Jaipur's Ajmer Road towards Sudarshanpura Pulia on Saturday. In a dramatic turn of events, the flaming vehicle collided with a parked motorcycle, forcing nearby motorists to scramble for safety. The chaotic scene concluded as the burning car eventually crashed into a road divider, but fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the busy traffic. A driverless car caught fire in Jaipur, no injuries were reported.(X/@Ishantvashist)

Motorists flee in panic

Videos that quickly went viral on social media captured the tense moment as motorcyclists abandoned their bikes upon spotting the approaching inferno. Many can be seen frantically rushing away from their vehicles to avoid the imminent danger, showcasing the fear and confusion that unfolded in those tense moments.

Watch some of the clips here:

The driver's account

According to a report by the Times of India, the car was being driven by Jitendra Jangid, a resident of Divya Darshan Apartment in the Journalist Colony of Mansarovar. Jitendra was descending the elevated road when he noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle’s air conditioning unit. Alarmed, he immediately contacted his brother for advice, who suggested that he check under the bonnet. Upon exiting the vehicle and lifting the bonnet, Jitendra discovered that the engine was ablaze.

Rapid fire spread

The fire escalated swiftly, damaging the car's handbrake and causing the driverless vehicle to roll uncontrollably down the slope of the elevated road. It struck a parked motorcycle before finally coming to a stop after hitting a roadside divider. The rapid spread of the flames highlighted the potential dangers associated with vehicle malfunctions, especially in busy areas.

Emergency response

In response to the emergency, a fire tender was dispatched from 22 Godam shortly after the alarm was raised. A police officer stated that by the time the fire was extinguished, the car had been completely gutted, rendering it a total loss.