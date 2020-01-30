e-paper
Land in jails to become leaders, says Bengal BJP chief

Trinamool Congress said the BJP was trying to destabilise law and order situation in the state.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh advised BJP leaders and workers to do something to go to jail to become leaders.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Dilip Ghosh has asked party leaders and workers to do things that would put them behind the bars so that they could become leaders. Ghosh was addressing party workers at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi’s 71st death anniversary.

“If the police don’t take you to jail then you must go there yourself. If they don’t give you an opportunity, do something to land behind bars. Only then will people respect you. There is no place for soft people in politics,” said Ghosh.

In Kolkata, Congress observed Martyrs’ Day and took out a tableau from its state headquarters highlighting Gandhi’s principles on communal harmony.

In the evening, 18 Left organisations joined the Congress in a march to Gandhi Bhavan at Beliaghat, which was home to the famous leader in August of 1947 while he attempted to defuse the communal riots in the wake of India’s partition. The left claimed Gandhi’s assassin, Nathu Ram Godse, belonged to the RSS, whose ideology was threatening the country along with other Hindutva forces.

“Nathuram Godse, who was a Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), killed Mahatma Gandhi. The same Hindutva forces are threatening the country’s basic fabric today and we must resist them. We all need to uphold Gandhi’s principles,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Biman Bose.

Reacting to Dilip Ghosh’s remarks, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state junior minister for parliamentary affairs, Tapas Roy said,

“Dilip Ghosh and other leaders of the party have long been trying to destabilise the law and order situation in the state. Nothing better was expected of him. Let people see it for themselves.”

TMC workers observed Gandhi’s death anniversary in every district and attacked the BJP, linking the party and its ideology with Godse.

